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PCB changes match venues after emergency declaration in Pakistan province

An emergency in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has disrupted the domestic cricket calendar, forcing the PCB to move President’s Trophy matches. Check out the affected fixtures and new venues.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 12, 2026, 02:51 PM IST

PCB changes match venues after emergency declaration in Pakistan province
Emergency in Pakistan province forces PCB to reschedule matches of a domestic tournament. (AI-Generated)
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The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made a revision in the schedule of the ongoing President's Trophy Grade 1 tournament after the declaration of an Emergency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Matches were originally scheduled to be played in Peshawar and Abbottabad are now been shifted to Sheikhupura and Lahore in Punjab province.

This move came after Pakistan's federal government imposed an Emergency rule and governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, October 11. For those unversed, the province was governed by Imran Khan's political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PCB shifts President's Trophy matches to Punjab

Notably, President's Trophy matches were scheduled to be played in four cities, including Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where the matches will continue as per the original schedule. However, fixtures of Imran Khan Stadium in Peshawar and Abbottabad Cricket Stadium in Abbottabad have been shifted to new venues from October 14.

Which matches have been rescheduled?

Now, Ghani Glass will face Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy at Rana Naveed Academy in Sheikhupura, and Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited will lock horns with Oil and Gas Development Company Limited at LCCA Ground, which is located next to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. These two matches were scheduled for October 12 and will now be played on Wednesday, October 14.

PCB revises final league round schedule

Apart from this, PCB has also revised the tournament's final league round schedule, as the matches which were initially due to begin on October 18 will now start on October 19. Other fixtures in the final league round will be played in Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The LCCA Ground in Lahore will host the match between Markhor IT Solutions and Pakistan Television during this round. Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy will face State Bank of Pakistan at the National Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Pakistan's President Asif Ali Zardari approved the federal cabinet’s recommendation, bringing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under governor's rule and suspending the PTI-led provincial administration.

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