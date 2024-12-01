Naqvi spoke to the Pakistani media on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan clash on Saturday, November 30, during the U-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Amidst rumors that Pakistan has accepted the hybrid model for the 2025 Champions Trophy, with India set to play their matches in Dubai, the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, addressed the issue and suggested a compromise from their initial stance of hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan.

Naqvi spoke to the Pakistani media on the sidelines of the India-Pakistan clash on Saturday, November 30, during the U-19 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He hinted at the possibility of finding a middle ground on the issue, emphasizing that the focus is on ensuring that cricket emerges as the ultimate victor.

"A lot is happening at the moment, and I want to ensure that nothing I say jeopardizes the ongoing process. We've presented our perspective, and India has shared theirs. Everyone involved is working hard to find a win-win solution, and above all, to ensure that cricket emerges as the true winner.

"The most important aspect is to resolve matters in a way that allows everyone to move forward with their pride intact.We will take the steps that are best for the game of cricket. Whatever formula we decide on - not the hybrid one - it will ensure equal footing for every party involved," said Naqvi.

"There are many considerations at play, but at the end of the day, our focus remains on ensuring that cricket emerges as the true winner. What is paramount here is Pakistan's pride. Inshaallah, we are committed to protecting Pakistan's prestige while ensuring the game thrives," the PCB chairman added.

However, Naqvi criticized India's one-sided approach and asserted that a long-term solution to the India-Pakistan issue regarding tournaments being played in both nations will be sought.

"My effort has always been to put an end to the one-sided approach, where we travel to India, but they don't reciprocate. Everything happening now is aimed at resolving this once and for all, to settle it for good. Whatever the outcome, it will ensure equality for all parties involved. That is my promise.

"I can assure you that the solution we arrive at will be a long-term one, not just for the Champions Trophy. It will address the challenges ahead and set a foundation for whatever comes in the years to follow," Naqvi said.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued an ultimatum to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during Friday's meeting. The ultimatum stated that the PCB must either accept the hybrid model or risk losing the hosting rights of the tournament.

