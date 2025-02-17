A video of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium made rounds on social media recently wherein netizens noticed the missing Indian flag among other nations playing in the Champions Trophy 2025. Now, PCB has come forward and broke their silence on the ongoing controversy.

A video of Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi's National Stadium recently triggered a controversy on social media, where the national flags of all the nations playing Champions Trophy 2025 were seen hoisted and only the Indian flag was missing. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) captivated heavy backlash on social media for purportedly not hoisting the Indian flag as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to play Champions Trophy matches in the country.

Now, PCB has finally broken its silence on the ongoing social media controversy, saying the flags of the countries who are playing in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have only been raised at the stadiums.

No Indian flag in Karachi: As only the Indian team faced security issues in Pakistan and refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, the PCB removed the Indian flag from the Karachi stadium while keeping the flags of the other guest playing nations. pic.twitter.com/rjM9LcWQXs — Arsalan (@Arslan1245) February 16, 2025

''As you know, India is not coming to Pakistan to play its matches during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025; the National Stadium in Karachi, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have hoisted flags of countries that are going to play at the said venues,'' IANS reported quoting a PCB source.

On being asked why the Indian, Bangladesh and other participating countries flags were not present at the Karachi and Lahore stadiums, the source added, ''The Indian team is going to play its matches in Dubai. Secondly, the Bangladesh team has not yet arrived in Pakistan and will be playing its first match against India in Dubai. Therefore, their flags have not been hoisted and the other nations, who have arrived here and will be playing in Pakistan… their flags are there at the stadium.''

The source also said that PCB will not be giving an official statement on the row as it is related to a social media video. ''I don’t think PCB needs to even give an official statement on this. It’s clear that the controversy is made without facts and aims to damage host Pakistan’s image with fake news. Different stadiums in Pakistan are going to host different teams during the Champions Trophy matches. And they’re hoisting their flags to welcome them,'' the source further said.

Meanwhile, Champions Trophy 2025 is the first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup, which Pakistan is hosting. Champions Trophy's upcoming 9th edition is returning after eight long years. For those late to the story, Pakistan is the defending champions.