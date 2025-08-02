Twitter
PCB bans use of 'Pakistan' in private leagues after India Champions walk out from WCL semi-final

Senior officials believed that the Indian players’ refusal to compete against Pakistan in the second edition of the WCL on two occasions was detrimental to the country’s image.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 09:35 PM IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has implemented a prohibition on the use of the nation’s name by teams involved in private cricket leagues. This action comes in response to an event during the World Championships of Legends (WCL) where Indian players declined to face the ‘Pakistan Champions.’

Telecom Asia Sport reported that the PCB opted to remove Pakistan’s name from private cricket leagues following the portrayal of the ongoing WCL in the UK as a rivalry between India and Pakistan. Sources disclosed to Telecom Asia Sport on Friday that this decision was reached after an extensive discussion in the Board of Directors meeting held on Thursday. Senior officials believed that the Indian players’ refusal to compete against Pakistan in the second edition of the WCL on two occasions was detrimental to the country’s image.

“The decision was taken after a detailed discussion in the Board of Directors meeting on Thursday," sources were quoted as saying in the report.

“The high-level authorities felt Indian players refusing to play Pakistan in the WCL’s second edition twice is hurtful to the name of the country," the sources added.

Going forward, no private organization will be allowed to utilize Pakistan’s name for private leagues. Nevertheless, the existing Pakistan Legends team is permitted to compete in Saturday’s final against South Africa.

Reports have suggested that various private organizations have leveraged Pakistan’s name to engage in minor and low-profile leagues in nations like Zimbabwe, Kenya, and the USA.

Sources affiliated with the PCB have remarked, “All private organizations will encounter legal repercussions if they utilize Pakistan’s name. The PCB holds exclusive rights to permit its use for cricket events, provided it verifies the legitimacy of the League and the organization as credible.”

Additionally, it has been reported that the Pakistan government and the IPC (Inter-provincial Coordination Committee), which oversees sports in the nation, have issued a directive to the PCB to manage the use of the country’s name in private cricket leagues moving forward.

Also read| Can AB de Villiers replicate Yuvraj Singh's feat and conquer Pakistan in WCL 2025 final?

