PCB addresses Babar Azam's captaincy concerns amid Pakistan's World Cup woes

In the midst of Pakistan's challenging World Cup campaign, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement addressing concerns about the team's performance and Babar Azam's captaincy. With only four points from five matches, Pakistan faced consecutive losses to India, Australia, and Afghanistan, placing their World Cup hopes in jeopardy. A crucial encounter awaited them against South Africa in Chennai, and failure to secure a win would virtually end their chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

In their statement, the PCB acknowledged the frustration of fans and the cricketing community but also raised questions about Babar Azam's future as captain if Pakistan failed to progress in the tournament. The captain's decisions had faced criticism from former Pakistan cricketing legends like Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, and Misbah-ul-Haq. The PCB clarified that both Captain Babar and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq had the autonomy to assemble the World Cup squad.

The PCB stated, "In response to the intense media scrutiny on Captain Babar Azam and the team management, the board's position aligns with that of former cricketers, emphasizing that victories and defeats are inherent in the sport. Captain Babar Azam and Chief Selector Inzamam-ul-Haq were provided with the freedom and support to construct the squad for the ICC World Cup 2023."

Following a shocking eight-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in Chennai calls for a change in Babar's 50-over captaincy grew louder.

"Looking forward, the board will make decisions that are in the best interest of Pakistan cricket, taking into account the team's performance in the World Cup. Presently, the PCB calls upon fans, former players, and stakeholders to stand behind the team as they endeavor to make a triumphant comeback in this mega event."