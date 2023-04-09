Search icon
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

It will be interesting to see both teams fighting to win as PBKS would want to continue their winning streak and SRH would battle to end their win drought.

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction, Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 14th encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (April 9) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. SRH are currently struggling to perform as they have lost both their previous games by huge margins and are at the bottom of the points table. Aiden Markram’s side needs to come up with some solid plans and better team performance in order to give Punjab a tough fight. Not a single player from the Hyderabad side has performed yet in any of the previous matches.

 

Punjab Kings on the other side is giving difficult times to their opponents as they have not yet been defeated in the season. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan’s good form is proving to be a huge advantage for the kings. But their bowling line up does not look very threatening which can be a problem if the team collapses without posting a big total. Therefore Hyderabad have to restrict Punjab under 150 in order to register their first win as home advantage will also play an important role for the ‘Orange Army’.

 

It will be interesting to see both teams fighting to win as PBKS would want to continue their winning streak and SRH would battle to end their win drought.

 

Match Details: PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 14

Date and Time: April 9, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

 

Captain : Shikhar Dhawan

Vice Captain: Sam Curran

Wicketkeepers: Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

 

PBKS vs SRH My Dream 11 team
 

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Abdul Samad, Sam Curran (wc), Sikandar Raza,Jitesh Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid

 

PBKS vs SRH predicted XI:

 

SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

