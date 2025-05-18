The 30-year-old in his 128th appearance in the IPL, exuded calmness and confidently found the gaps in the field to keep the scoreboard ticking following their decision to bat first after the toss.

PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer has joined the 300 fours club in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Sunday. He joined the club after hitting 5 fours in the match and scoring 30 runs in 25 balls. The 30-year-old in his 128th appearance in the IPL, exuded calmness and confidently found the gaps in the field to keep the scoreboard ticking following their decision to bat first after the toss.

Before getting caught at long-off by Yashasvi Jaiswal on 30(25), Shreyas racked up five boundaries and now boasts 303 fours in the cash-rich league. Following his departure, Nehal Wadhera and Shashank Singh joined hands at the crease. The duo garnered 17 runs from Akash Madhwal in the 13th over, with a four by Shashank and a four and six by Wadhera, who reached his fourth IPL fifty in 25 balls, with five fours and three sixes.

A low catch from Hetmyer in the 16th over gave Madhwal the scalp of Nehal for 70 in 37 balls, with five fours and five sixes. PBKS was 159/5 in 16 overs. In the next over, Shashank made a meal out of Fazalhaq Farooqi, smashing him for two fours and a six, with him and Azmatullah Omarzai looting 18 runs from his over. It was Omarzai's turn to be the aggressor, as he hit Maphaka for two fours and a six. Punjab Kings won the match by 10 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

