PBKS vs RR: PBKS were convincingly defeated by Rajasthan Royals, who secured their second straight victory.

The Rajasthan Royals delivered a stunning blow to the Punjab Kings, handing them their first defeat of the IPL 2025 season with a convincing 50-run victory in Mullanpur. Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased his talent by scoring his first half-century of the season, helping RR reach a formidable total of 205 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

PBKS faced an early setback, losing two wickets in the very first over, and found themselves struggling at four wickets down within the first seven overs. Despite Nehal Wadhera's valiant effort to rebuild the innings with a fifty, PBKS could not recover from the brilliant bowling performances of Maheesh Theekshana and Sandeep Sharma. They ultimately stumbled to a disappointing total of 155/9.

More to follow...