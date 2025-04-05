PBKS vs RR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list, team news, and injury updates for match 18 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals.

The Punjab Kings are gearing up to take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 18th match of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra International Stadium in Mullanpur. The Punjab Kings have kicked off the season with a bang, winning both of their matches so far, which puts them right at the top of the points table. Their recent win against LSG by eight wickets has really boosted their spirits as they head into this game. With the home crowd cheering them on, the Punjab Kings are eager to put on a fantastic show for their fans.

However, with one victory and two defeats in their first three games, the Rajasthan Royals have had a rather difficult start and are now in ninth position in the standings. They did, however, manage to defeat CSK in their most recent game, and they hope to build on that accomplishment. The Rajasthan Royals are prepared for what could be an interesting and thrilling encounter, with Sanju Samson most likely making a comeback as captain.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 18th Match

Date & Time: Apr 05, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shreyas Iyer (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal (vc)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer

PBKS vs RR My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson (c), Prabhsimran Singh (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Glenn Maxwell, Riyan Parag, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nitish Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Jofra Archer, Lockie Ferguson

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Kumar Kartikeya

ALSO READ| CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, team news, injury updates for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals