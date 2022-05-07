PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals start?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 7 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals take place?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India?

The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.