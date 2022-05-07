PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India

The 52nd match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two sides will be squaring off against each other for the first time this season.
Punjab is currently placed at the seventh position whereas Rajasthan Royals occupy the third spot on the IPL points table.
Punjab Kings played ten matches this season and managed to win five while Rajasthan also played ten matches and has managed to win six games.
When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals start?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be played on May 7 (Saturday) at 03:30 PM IST.
Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals take place?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be held at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in India?
The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Full Squads
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.