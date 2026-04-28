PBKS vs RR: Head-to-head, possible Playing XI, pitch report of Match 40 of IPL 2026

Match No 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 is between Rajasthan Royals and so far unbeaten side of Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to lock horns with inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), tonight in New Chandigarh. PBKS are the only team in the ongoing IPL season that remains unbeaten, despite half of the tournament having been completed. The Shreyas Iyer-led side are sitting at the top of the Points Table with 13 points and six wins. On the other hand, RR also won their first four games of the season and ruled the Standings but currently are sitting in the fourth position with 10 points.

They have lost three of their last four matches, but still, Riyan Parag and Co remain one of the most dangerous sides as the Men in Pink are capable of turning things around quickly. The paramount factor about this side is its opening pair of Viabhav Sooryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who have taken the league by storm so far. However, the overdependence on them, the Rajasthan Royals, tends to lose momentum.

Ahead of the high-voltage contest tonight, take a look at the head-to-head records between the two sides, the possible Playing XI, the nature of the surface in New Chandigarh, and more.

PBKS vs RR: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 30

PBKS Won - 12

RR Won - 17

Tied - 1

PBKS vs RR: Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals - Royan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Tushar Deshpande, and Ravi Bishnoi.

PBKS vs RR: Pitch and Weather Report

The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur usually favours batters, as recent games in the tournament are testament to it. Fast bowlers tend to get some ball movement in the initial stage of the game.

On the weather front, conditions in New Chandigarh are expected to be mostly clear with light winds. No rain is expected during the match time, and a full game is likely without major disruptions.