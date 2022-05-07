PBKS vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first game of the doubleheader Saturday.

The Punjab franchise has kept their hopes alive after their win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous match. Mayank Agarwal and his team are currently placed seventh in the points table with a negative Net Run Rate (NRR).

Talking about Rajasthan, they are sitting on the third spot with 6 wins and 4 losses in 10 matches. They lost their previous match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will be looking to bounce back as they look to make it to the top 2.

Dream11 Prediction – PBKS vs RR – IPL 2022

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmye

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Ravi Ashwin

Bowlers: Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

PBKS vs RR​ My Dream11 Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shimron Hetmyer, Liam Livingstone (C), Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Details

The match begins at 03:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.