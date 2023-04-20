Search icon
PBKS vs RCB: Why is Virat Kohli captaining RCB instead of Faf du Plessis?

The Punjab Kings stand-in captain, Sam Curran, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter @IPL

On Thursday, April 20th, Virat Kohli led the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against the Punjab Kings at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. This decision came after regular captain Faf du Plessis appeared to be in discomfort while batting against the Chennai Super Kings, which RCB lost by eight runs in a thrilling match.

During the toss, Kohli confirmed that Du Plessis would feature as an impact player. 

“Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted; we would have batted first; the pitch could get slow," Kohli said.

"Some scruff marks will help the bowlers going deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations; we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us,” he added.

In a recent interview with Star Sports, Du Plessis revealed that he had injured his rib while diving during the RCB-CSK game.

“Early on in the match, I was diving around, and I thought I went at it with my rib; that was the cause of discomfort,” Faf said.

The Punjab Kings stand-in captain, Sam Curran, won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Liam Livingstone was included in the XI after missing several games due to injury, while Kagiso Rabada made way for Nathan Ellis. Virat Kohli and his team, on the other hand, did not make any changes to their playing XI.

