Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will compete in Qualification 1 of IPL 2025. Both teams are coming off strong league performances with nine wins each.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, PBKS has demonstrated exceptional form, finishing the league stage as table-toppers with an impressive record of nine victories in 14 matches. Similarly, RCB has also showcased their prowess, securing nine wins out of their 14 games.

Both teams are in pursuit of their first IPL trophy, making this match a pivotal opportunity to break their championship drought. RCB has reached the finals on three occasions, while PBKS, formerly known as Kings XI Punjab, made it to the final in 2014, where Kolkata Knight Riders narrowly defeated them. A victory in Qualifier 1 will grant the winning team a direct berth in the final, heightening the stakes for this highly anticipated clash.

What happens if Qualifier 1 is washed out?

Both teams will be hoping for clear skies during the upcoming contest. Fortunately, the forecast for Chandigarh on May 29 indicates a minimal chance of rain. However, should inclement weather disrupt the match, it would represent a significant setback for RCB while Punjab Kings would likely view it with less concern. This is because the team finishing higher in the standings automatically advances to the final. Notably, there is no reserve day allocated for Qualifier 1; therefore, if rain does interfere, PBKS will secure their place in the final.

Shubman Gill's GT to face Mumbai Indians in Eliminator

GT and MI are the two additional teams that have secured their spots in the playoffs. GT maintained the top position for a significant portion of IPL 2025; however, they ultimately fell short of a top-two finish due to a lower net run rate. Their losses to CSK and LSG in the final two matches proved detrimental. Had they emerged victorious in either of those games, they would have qualified alongside PBKS.

Conversely, MI experienced a season characterized by inconsistency. After a sluggish start, they made a remarkable comeback, ultimately earning their place in the playoffs. The winner of the Eliminator will go on to face the loser of Qualifier 1, which features RCB and PBKS.

