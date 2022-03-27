PBKS vs RCB: Wasim Jaffer's hilarious 'life without AB de Villiers' meme will leave you in splits

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer is very famous for having a meme for every occasion. The veteran is well renowned for sharing hilarious memes via his Twitter handle regarding the latest updates in the world of cricket.

Ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) opening game in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 versus Punjab Kings (PBKS), Jaffer came up with a hilarious meme that will surely leave you in splits.

It is well renowned that AB de Villiers was one of the most loved and adored cricketers in IPL. He was a special player for RCB as well, with his brotherly like vibe with Virat Kohli among one of the most-renowned friendships in the world of cricket.

In IPL 2022, since De Villiers had already announced his retirement, he won't be seen in RCB's famous colours, and Jaffer used a relatable meme from a famous song of Bollywood movie to describe how RCB fans would be preparing for life without their Proteas champ.

Taking to Twitter, before RCB's opening game at IPL 2022 versus Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings, Jaffer shared the hilarious video and he wrote, "Nothing to see here, just RCB fans getting ready for life without AB. #PBKSvRCB #IPL2022."

You can watch the hilarious meme shared by Wasim Jaffer here:

Nothing to see here, just RCB fans getting ready for life without AB. #PBKSvRCB #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/gRUq775x2C — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 27, 2022

For the very first time since 2013, RCB will be led by a man other than Virat Kohli. The Bengaluru-based franchise will be led by Faf du Plessis this term. On the other hand, Mayank Agarwal will be seen leading out Punjab Kings.

Both teams will be hoping to get the tournament kick-started on a positive note as they eye their first-ever IPL title. You can follow the game between PBKS and RCB live here.