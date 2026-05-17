PBKS vs RCB Preview: Head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, key players to watch, pitch report and more

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Preview: Take a look at the head-to-head records, possible Playing XI, pitch report, and much more ahead of the crucial clash between PBKS and RCB.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial IPL 2026 contest as the race for the Playoffs heats up. Both sides are among the top 4 teams as per the latest Standings, with RCB sitting at the top of the table with 16 points, while PBKS are in the 4th position with 13 points. The finalists of the previous IPL edition have played 12 matches so far in this season, and have just two games left in the league stage.

Talking about their journey in IPL 2026 so far, PBKS have had a strong start to the tournament, remaining unbeaten in the first seven games of the league stage. However, things went all South for them in the eighth game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), when they suffered their first defeat.

On the other hand, RCB are on the verge of qualifying for the next round as they sit at the top of the Standings with eight wins in 12 matches. They began their IPL 2026 journey on a positive note with two big wins against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the Rajat Patidar-led side faced a few bumps with minor setbacks, but they bounced back with strong winning streaks.

Coming back to today's game, let us evaluate and take a look at the head-to-head records of the PBKS vs RCB rivalry, possible Playing XI, pitch report, and more.

PBKS vs RCB: Head-to-head record

Total Matches Played - 37

PBKS Won - 18

RCB Won - 19

PBKS vs RCB: Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Lockie Ferguson and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Tim David, Venkatesh Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam Dar, and Jacob Duffy.

PBKS vs RCB: Key Players to Watch

Virat Kohli (RCB) - The star of the tournament is with the RCB, who can change the outcome of any contest with his stellar batting prowess.

Prabhsimran Singh (PBKS) - Punjab's opener, Prabhsimran, has been one of the standout performers of the season and is expected to roar today as well.

Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) - Punjab's skipper started off the season with a strong performance, which slipped in the recent games. But he remains one of the biggest match-winners for his side without a shadow of a doubt.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (RCB) - The veteran pacer is the current Purple Cap holder with 22 wickets in 12 matches and there is no stopping him.

PBKS vs RCB: Pitch and weather report

The surface at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala is expected to help batters early on due to good bounce and pace, making the strokeplay easier.

Pacer can also enjoy early movement with the new ball because of the conditions at the venue. On the weather front, the weather is likely to remain cool and pleasant with a slight chances of rain during the match time.