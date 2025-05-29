IPL 2025: PBKS and RCB are set to face off in Qualifier 1 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, marking the start of the IPL playoffs and a significant matchup in the tournament.

Punjab Kings will face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 today, May 29. This high-stakes match will determine the first team to secure a place in this season's final and is set to take place at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, commonly referred to as the New PCA Stadium. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:30 PM.

Historically, Punjab Kings have reached the IPL final only once, in 2014. During that season, they lost Qualifier 1 to Kolkata Knight Riders but made a remarkable comeback by winning Qualifier 2, thereby earning a spot in the final. Unfortunately, they were ultimately defeated by KKR in the championship match.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have reached the IPL final three times but have yet to claim the coveted trophy. They finished as runners-up in 2009 after a loss to Deccan Chargers, again in 2011 when they were bested by Chennai Super Kings, and most recently in 2016, when they fell short against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Road to the playoffs

The IPL playoffs this year were characterized by a straightforward qualification process for teams like RCB, who secured their spot comfortably with 8 points after seven matches. They continued their strong performance by winning four consecutive games, ensuring their advancement without the dramatic struggles seen in previous seasons.

In contrast, Punjab Kings (PBKS) faced a more challenging path, initially battling against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. However, as Delhi's form declined towards the end of the season, PBKS managed to qualify with games to spare, culminating in a decisive victory over MI that propelled them to the top of the table.

Notably, both PBKS and RCB shared identical records after their first six matches, each with a sequence of wins and losses (WWLWLW). Throughout the season, their standings remained closely aligned, with only a two-point difference at one point, ultimately finishing tied on 17 points. The slight edge in net run rate gave PBKS a marginal advantage, highlighting the competitive nature of their seasons.

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head record

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a competitive history in the Indian Premier League, having faced each other 35 times. PBKS has won 18 of these encounters, while RCB has secured 17 victories. Notably, there have been no matches that ended with a no-result. In their latest meeting in April 2025, RCB triumphed over PBKS by a margin of 7 wickets.

New PCA Stadium, Mullanpur records and stats

A total of nine IPL matches have been conducted at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur. Of these matches, teams batting first have secured victory in five instances, while four matches were won by teams chasing. The inaugural IPL match at this venue occurred on March 23, 2024, with the latest match taking place on April 20, 2025. Notably, teams winning the toss have triumphed in five matches, representing 55.56% of the total games, whereas teams that lost the toss have won four matches, accounting for 44.44%.

In terms of individual performances, the highest score recorded at the New PCA Stadium is 103 runs, achieved by P Arya of Punjab Kings on April 8, 2025. The best bowling performance at the venue is attributed to Yuzvendra Chahal, who took 4 wickets for 28 runs for Punjab Kings on April 15, 2025.

Additionally, Lokesh Rahul set a record for the fastest half-century, reaching the milestone in just 14 balls for Kings XI Punjab on April 8, 2018. The quickest century was scored by David Miller, who completed it in 38 balls for Kings XI Punjab on May 6, 2013. The highest team total at the stadium stands at 219/6, achieved by Punjab Kings against Chennai Super Kings on April 8, 2025, while the lowest total recorded is 95 runs, made by Kolkata Knight Riders against Punjab Kings on April 15, 2025.

