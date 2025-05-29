PBKS vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings are set to face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur for Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Thursday, May 29.

In his first season as captain of PBKS, Shreyas Iyer has guided the team to their first playoff appearance since 2014. They managed to secure nine wins and only lost four out of the 14 matches during the round-robin stage, with one game being washed out. In their latest match, PBKS clinched a solid seven-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, earning them a spot in Qualifier 1.

On the other hand, RCB has made it to the top two for the first time since 2016, finishing second in the league behind PBKS. They had the same record of wins and losses as PBKS during the league stages, but their net run rate fell just short of Shreyas' squad. RCB wrapped up their league season with a thrilling win against Lucknow Super Giants, successfully chasing down a massive 228-run target, marking their highest successful run-chase to date.

These two teams clashed twice during the league phase. PBKS took the win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but RCB got their revenge in Mullanpur.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Qualifier 1

Date & Time: May 29, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Pitch report

Mullanpur hosted nine IPL games with an average first-innings score of 174. In IPL 2025, four matches were won by batting first teams, with three winning by batting first. Setting up a total could be effective.

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt

Batters: Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders: Marcus stoinis, Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Marcus Stoinis, Arshadeep Singh, Harpeet Brar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (c & wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

