PBKS vs RCB Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 37 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer are gearing up to face Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Match 37 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. This highly anticipated match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 20, and will be a crucial showdown as both teams vie to challenge the table-toppers, Delhi Capitals.

Following a convincing victory over Bengaluru just two days ago, Punjab is brimming with confidence and in excellent form, having secured five wins out of seven matches played thus far. Shreyas Iyer and his squad are determined to secure another win against their opponents to solidify their position in the IPL points table. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar and his team are focused on posing a formidable challenge to the Punjab Kings on their home turf.

In their recent encounter just 48 hours ago, Punjab Kings emerged victorious in a thrilling 14-over match affected by the DLS method.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 37th Match

Date & Time: Apr 20, 03:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt

Batters: Nehal Wadhera, Priyansh Arya, Rajat Patidar (captain), Tim David, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders: Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal (vice-captain), Arshdeep Singh, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Jitesh Sharma, Nehal Wadhera, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Virat Kohli, Priyansh Arya, Marco Jansen, Liam Livingstone, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Josh Hazlewood (vice-captain)

Predicted playing XIs

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Josh Inglis (wk), Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryansh Shedge

RCB: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

