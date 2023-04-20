PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

The Punjab Kings are facing a nerve-wracking situation as they await the fitness of their captain, Shikhar Dhawan, and Liam Livingstone ahead of their IPL 2023 match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday afternoon. Unfortunately, both players were unable to participate in the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants, leaving English all-rounder Sam Curran to lead the PBKS in Dhawan's absence.

Despite the setback, Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza delivered a stunning half-century, leading the team to a thrilling two-wicket victory over LSG. With this momentum, the franchise is determined to carry it forward and secure another win when they take the field on Thursday.

The match will be held at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, and fans are eagerly anticipating the outcome. The Punjab Kings are a formidable team, and with their captain and Livingstone back in action, they are sure to give the Royal Challengers Bangalore a run for their money.

Live Streaming Details

When and Where will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

PBKS vs RCB Probable XIs

PBKS: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wayne Parnell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak

