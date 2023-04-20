PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Dream 11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Dream11 Prediction

The 27th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

In their previous match, RCB suffered a loss against Chennai by a mere 8 runs. Despite a valiant effort by Faf du Plessis and Maxwell, who put up a partnership of 126 runs after losing a couple of early wickets, the team fell short of the target. This loss has pushed them back to the eighth position in the table, and they will be eager to bounce back in this upcoming match.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings were impressive in their previous match, beating the Lucknow team despite the absence of their captain Dhawan. Sikandar Raza and stand-in captain Sam Curran powered the team through, and they are currently fifth in the points table. The team will be looking to put up another good show and maintain their position in the table.

Match Details

PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 27

Date and Time: April 20, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Virat Kohli (vc), Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 team

Jitesh Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell, Sikandar Raza, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

