PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Within the two-day gap, Royal Challengers Bengaluru avenged the second bout against Punjab Kings by 7 wickets. Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed magnificent 50s, taking RCB to an easy win in Mullanpur.

PBKS vs RCB Highlights: Match No. 37 of the Indian Premier League was played between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Mullanpur. This was the second game between these two sides within two days, as the last one was won by PBKS in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium by 5 wickets. However, the Rajat Patidar-led side turned things around in this one and outshone, both with the ball and with the bat. In the end, RCB clinched the game by 7 wickets and jumped two spots in the Points Table. Check detailed highlights of the PBKS vs RCB match here.

Toss

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in favour of Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar. RCB fielded first against Punjab in Mullanpur. The Punjab entered the ground with the same team as in their last game, but the Bengaluru side had one change, Romario Shepherd replaced Liam Livingstone.

First Innings

Batting first in the day game, PBKS openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya came out to bat. In today's game, Priyansh couldn't play a big inning and departed in the Powerplay. Soon after the fielding restrictions were over, the Punjab side kept losing wickets quickly and were 67/3 at one point of time. In the end, PBKS posted 157/6 in 20 overs. For RCB, Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma picked up 2 wickets each. Yash Dayal was the most expensive bowler for RCB as he leaked 22 runs in two overs.

Second Innings

Chasing a below-average total of 158, Royal Challengers Bengaluru openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli came out to bat. But it was not a good day for Phil Salt as he was dismissed in the first over at 1. Virat Kohli brought stability to the Bengaluru innings with Devdutt Padikkal and kept the scoreboard running. In the 11th over, Padikkal smashed his first 50 of IPL 2025, the first one in two years. After a 100-run partnership between Kohli and Padikkal, Harpreet Brar struck and broke the partnership. Later, Virat Kohli also smashed another half-century, his 59th one in IPL history. In the second last over, RCB easily chased down the total and clinched the game by 7 wickets, avenging against PBKS within two days. With this win, RCB jumped to the 3rd spot in the Point Table with 10 points.