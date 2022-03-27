PBKS vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match in IPL 2022

After a brilliant start to the IPL 2022 season, which saw KKR trump CSK in the tournament opener, the IPL juggernaut is well and truly underway, with two more mouth-watering clashes scheduled to take place on Sunday.

In the first match, Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals, while Punjab Kings will face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second fixture of the day. Talking about the match between PBKS and RCB, it's going to be a fresh start for both teams as they try to go for glory and win their first-ever IPL title.

While the PBKS management have backed Mayank Agarwal to lead the side, RCB also have a new skipper in Faf du Plessis who took over after Virat Kohli wished to step aside from the top job.

Should be a cracking encounter this, as there will be plenty of big-name players such as the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Faf Du Plessis, Liam Livingstone, Harshal Patel and others who can be included in the dream11 teams.

Dream11 Prediction – PBKS vs RCB – IPL 2022

PBKS vs RCB Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for IPL 2022

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batters: Faf du Plessis (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

PBKS vs RCB My Dream11 Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (wk), Faf du Plessis (c), Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Sunday, March 27, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(C), Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(WK), Odean Smith, Rishi Dhawan, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Porel, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh(WK), Benny Howell, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Rajangad Bawa, Jonny Bairstow(WK), Kagiso Rabada

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(C), Anuj Rawat(WK), Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Suyash Prabhudessai, Siddarth Kaul, Finn Allen, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Glenn Maxwell, Luvnith Sisodia(WK)