Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Here's a look at the weather report and probable XIs ahead of the PBKS vs RCB clash in IPL 2025 Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings are gearing up to face off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the highly anticipated Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2025 this Thursday in Mullanpur. After a long 11-year wait, PBKS has made it to the playoffs, showcasing a dominant performance throughout the season and finishing at the top of the league standings. Meanwhile, RCB has also proven to be a formidable contender, securing the second spot. As the Qualifier 1 approaches, all eyes are on the weather in Chandigarh, with fans eager for an uninterrupted clash between these two teams.

PBKS vs RCB weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the likelihood of rain is almost non-existent. The temperature is expected to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels ranging from the high 30s to low 40s. Additionally, wind speeds could reach up to 20 km/h during the match.

However, there’s no backup date for Qualifier 1 if the match gets rained out. So, what happens if rain disrupts the game in Mullanpur?

In that scenario, PBKS would automatically advance to the final since they topped the league standings, leaving RCB to face the winner of the Eliminator match between MI and Gujarat Titans for a shot at the final.

With the safety net of a top-two finish, both teams are likely to adopt an aggressive strategy, knowing they’ll have another chance to reach the final even if they stumble on the first night of the playoffs.

For Punjab Kings, this is uncharted territory as they’ve made the playoffs for the first time since 2014, but they’re not weighed down by past disappointments in the Iyer-Ricky Ponting (head coach) era.

On the flip side, RCB is all too familiar with the heartbreaks of knockout stages and, like every season, they’re hoping to finally break their title drought. As they put it, the job is only half done for both of these title contenders.

