Rohit Sharma is close to achieving another important milestone in his T20 career. He can reach this landmark when the Mumbai Indians play against the Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma is on the cusp of a remarkable achievement in his illustrious T20 career. He has the opportunity to become the first Indian player to hit 550 sixes in T20 matches. Sharma will aim to reach this milestone during Qualifier 2, where he is set to face the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

To date, only six players have surpassed the 550 sixes mark in T20 cricket: Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Alex Hales, and Colin Munro. Among these, Chris Gayle stands out as the only player to have hit over 1,000 sixes in T20 history.

Players with the most sixes in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle: 1,056 sixes from 463 matches

Kieron Pollard: 908 sixes from 695 matches

Andre Russell: 747 sixes from 551 matches

Nicholas Pooran: 639 sixes from 398 matches

Alex Hales: 560 sixes from 496 matches

Colin Munro: 557 sixes from 441 matches

Rohit Sharma: 547 sixes from 452 matches

Rohit Sharma in excellent form

During the Eliminator match against the Gujarat Titans, Rohit Sharma hit yet another impressive milestone. He became the first Indian batter to smash 300 sixes in this tournament, achieving this remarkable feat in his 271st match. Rohit secured this milestone with a match-winning innings of 81 runs in Mullanpur on Friday.

He made this achievement with a stunning shot during Rashid Khan's over. After hitting that six, he jumped to the second spot on the IPL six-hitters list, trailing only Chris Gayle, who leads with 357 sixes. Among active players, Rohit is currently at the top, ahead of stars like Virat Kohli (291), MS Dhoni (264), and AB De Villiers (251).

Additionally, Rohit crossed the 7000-run mark in this tournament, becoming just the second player, alongside Virat Kohli, to reach this milestone. He is also the second-highest run-scorer for the Mumbai-based franchise this season, having accumulated 410 runs in 14 matches, boasting an impressive average of 31.53 and a striking strike rate of 150.18.

