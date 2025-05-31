Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians will meet again in a match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. This match is part of Qualifier 2 in the 2025 Indian Premier League.

The Punjab Kings are set to face the Mumbai Indians on June 1 in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2025. This crucial match, which will determine the second team to advance to the IPL final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, commencing at 7:30 PM. Historically, the Punjab Kings have had a mixed record in the playoffs. In 2014, they faced the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1 and suffered a defeat. However, they rebounded by winning Qualifier 2 against the Chennai Super Kings, ultimately reaching the final, where they again fell to KKR. This marked their only appearance in an IPL final to date.

In contrast, the Mumbai Indians have established themselves as a dominant force in the IPL, having reached the final six times and securing victory in five of those instances. Notably, in 2011, they lost Qualifier 2 to the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Their most recent defeat in Qualifier 2 occurred in 2023, when they were bested by the Gujarat Titans.

The Mumbai Indians have demonstrated resilience in the playoffs, as evidenced by their 2013 campaign, where they lost to the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 but triumphed over the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, ultimately lifting the trophy. Similarly, in 2017, after a loss to the Rising Pune Supergiant, they secured victory in Qualifier 2 against KKR and went on to defeat Pune in the final, claiming their second title.

Should the Punjab Kings emerge victorious in Qualifier 2 and subsequently win the final, they would become only the second team in IPL history, after the Mumbai Indians, to claim the title after losing in Qualifier 1.

To date, the two teams have faced each other 32 times in the IPL, with the Mumbai Indians winning 17 matches and the Punjab Kings winning 15. In the current IPL 2025 season, both teams have achieved one win each.

This matchup marks the first encounter between these two teams in IPL 2025. Their most recent clash earlier this year saw Punjab Kings triumph over Mumbai Indians by a margin of 7 wickets.

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Arshdeep Singh.

Mumbai Indians: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (C), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Raj Bawa, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson.

Also read| 'Stay within your limits': Kamran Akmal hits back at Babar Azam’s father after public criticism