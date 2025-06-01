PBKS vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for Qualifier 2 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians reignite their fierce rivalry at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, for Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025. These two teams recently clashed in a crucial league match on May 26, where the stakes were high for a top-two finish. PBKS emerged victorious in that encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 185 runs with three wickets in hand.

Throughout the league phase, PBKS had a strong performance, winning nine out of their 14 matches and finishing at the top of the table, which secured them a spot in Qualifier 1. Unfortunately, their journey took a downturn against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 held in Mullanpur, where they were bowled out for a mere 101 runs in just 14.1 overs. RCB made quick work of the chase, reaching the target in just 10 overs with eight wickets to spare.

On the other hand, the Mumbai Indians, who finished fourth with eight wins and six losses, faced off against the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator. Hardik Pandya made a bold decision to bat first, and it paid off handsomely. The team posted an impressive 228/5, thanks to Rohit Sharma's explosive 81 runs off just 50 balls. In response, Gujarat managed to score 208/6, falling short of the target.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Qualifier 2

Date & Time: Jun 01, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium is favorable for batting, likely allowing scores over 200 runs in the first innings. The pitch offers good bounce and movement for fast bowlers. In the 42 IPL matches held at this stadium, both the team batting first and the team bowling have won 21 matches each. The average score for the team batting first is 176 runs.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Richard Gleeson, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain)

PBKS vs MI My Dream11 Team

Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Arshdeep Singh, Trent Boult, Harpreet Brar, Richard Gleeson

Predicted playing XIs

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kyle Jamieson

MI: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

