PBKS vs MI Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 69 between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 69 of the IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, May 26. In their previous match on Saturday, May 24, PBKS missed a crucial opportunity to ascend to the top of the points table, suffering a defeat against the Delhi Capitals in a thrilling high-scoring encounter.

Currently, the Shreyas Iyer-led team occupies the second position in the standings, having accumulated 17 points from 13 matches. They will be closely monitoring the upcoming clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, as the Titans currently lead the table with 18 points from 13 games. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are also in pursuit, sharing the same 17 points as PBKS but trailing in net run rate (NRR).

These three teams are vying for the top two positions in the standings. However, the Mumbai Indians are also in the mix, holding 16 points from 13 matches. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, MI boasts the best NRR in the tournament. Although their impressive six-match winning streak was halted by the Titans, they secured a crucial victory against the Delhi Capitals, ensuring their qualification for the playoffs.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, 69th Match

Date & Time: May 26, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch report

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium has a balanced playing surface for both batters and bowlers, influenced by the conditions. Teams batting first have won 23 times, while those chasing have won 40 times. The average score for the first innings there is about 165 runs.

PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh (captain), Ryan Rickelton

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs MI My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Harpreer Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

