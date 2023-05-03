Search icon
PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Mohali as Punjab Kings face off Mumbai Indians

With Punjab currently sitting on 10 points in 9 matches and Mumbai Indians on 8 points in 8 matches, a win here is crucial for both sides as they strive to break away from the mid-table pack.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 03:43 PM IST

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 Weather Report: Will rain play spoilsport in Mohali as Punjab Kings face off Mumbai Indians
IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali (File Photo)

The Punjab Kings have returned to Mohali and are set to face off against the five-time IPL champions in what promises to be an exhilarating match for both teams.

In their last game, Mumbai Indians chased down a record total to defeat the Rajasthan Royals, thanks to some incredible hitting by Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David. However, there are concerns over the form of Rohit Sharma and the lack of potency in their bowling attack, particularly in the overs.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings also won a thrilling match against the Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. Although their bowling attack has been called into question, their batters found their range and if the top order, including Shikhar Dhawan, can continue to perform, they have the potential to put the Mumbai Indians under immense pressure.

Will rain play spoilsport?

The weather in Punjab may disrupt the match as there are chances of intermittent showers before and during the game. The temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius, with wind speeds ranging from 3 to 5 kmph. The humidity is also expected to be high, around 77 degrees. This could pose a challenge for the players, who will have to adapt and adjust their strategies according to the weather conditions. It will be interesting to see how the teams cope with the rain and humidity, and which team emerges victorious despite the weather challenges.

