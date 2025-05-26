PBKS vs MI Highlights: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings became the first team to secure a place in the top 2 in the Points Table as they defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in Jaipur.

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Highlights: The second last game of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was a high-voltage one as it was to decide one of the team securing a spot in the top 2 in the Points Table. Be it with bowl or bat, the Shreyas Iyer-led side completely dominated the game and secured their place in the top 2. Punjab Kings won the contest against Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare.

Toss

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer flipped the Toss coin and won it as well. He decided to bowl first against the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians.

First Innings

Batting first, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton, gave a decent start in the Powerplay. However, Rickleton gave away his wicket in the last over of the Powerplay at 27. However, Suryakumar Yadav brought some respite to the Mumbai side as he regularly kept the run board ringing. But no other batter could churn out big numbers on board, and in the end, with small cameos of Hardik Pandya, Will Jacks, and Naman Dhir, the Mumbai Indians managed to post 184/7 in 20 overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 185, Punjab Kings witnessed a decent start and not so outstanding one as they scored just 47 runs with a loss of 1 one wicket of Prabhsimran Singh in the Powerplay. However, things took a positive turn for Punjab Kings as Josh Inglis and Priyansh Arya built a good 100+ run partnership, which nearly set the victory path for their team. Things didn't change much even after Priyansh Arya's departure, as Punjab Kings registered a convincing win against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur. With this win, PBKS will be having an advantage and can reach final even if they loe the first Qualifier game.