Heading into this season, Punjab Kings had a shaky home record, and a 2-2 split in Mullanpur did little to improve their reputation. Now, they are relocating to Dharamshala, where their track record is not much better - only five wins in 13 matches, with four defeats since 2023. Their last victory at the venue dates all the way back to 2013. With three upcoming games at the HPCA Stadium, PBKS are determined to turn things around, starting with their evening match against Lucknow Super Giants, who are struggling to find their form.

Lucknow Super Giants started the season inconsistently but managed to string together three wins in a row. However, they have recently hit a rough patch, losing three of their last four matches. This drop in form has caused them to slip down the points table, leaving little margin for error in the remaining matches. With only four games left, LSG must secure as many wins as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings are in a more favorable position. Despite a loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore and a match abandoned at Eden Gardens, they bounced back with a crucial victory over Chennai Super Kings. With 13 points from 10 matches, PBKS currently hold a slight advantage in the tightly contested mid-table. As the competition for the top four spots - and more importantly, the top two - heats up, Punjab Kings are focused on maintaining their lead and making strategic moves to solidify their playoff aspirations.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, 54th Match

Date & Time: May 04, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Injury/unavailability: PBKS is currently without Fergusons but has no other injury issues. They may consider including Xavier Bartlett instead of Harpreet Brar due to the pacers performing well in Dharamshala.

PBKS vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keepers: Nicholas Pooran (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Priyansh Arya

All-rounders: Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS vs LSG My Dream11 Team

Nicholas Pooran, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Marsh, Shreyas Iyer, Priyansh Arya (vc), Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi

Predicted playing XIs

LSG: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

