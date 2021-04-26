PBKS vs KKR Dream11 predictions, IPL 2021: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad
PBKS vs KKR Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for Match 21 of IPL 2021, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11.
Punjab Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match No 21 of the IPL 2021 | Photo: BCCI / IPL
Punjab Kings will be confident heading into their sixth game of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having beaten the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game. After losing three games in a row, the Kings came back strongly in their final game in Chennai beating the Mumbai side by 9 wickets.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling this season. Whether it's their top-order not getting runs, or confusion in the batting order or the bowlers except Varun Chakravarthy not clicking, nothing has been working for the men in purple and gold and they would want to change that as soon as possible.
Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Match 21, IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad
PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€‹ My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batsmen: KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan
All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell
Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€‹ My Dream11 Playing XI
KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle(c), Shahrukh Khan, Dinesh Karthik(vc), Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh
Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€‹ Match Details
The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, April 26. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
Squads
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora