PBKS vs KKR Dream11 predictions, IPL 2021: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad

Punjab Kings will be confident heading into their sixth game of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after having beaten the defending champions Mumbai Indians in their last game. After losing three games in a row, the Kings came back strongly in their final game in Chennai beating the Mumbai side by 9 wickets.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have been struggling this season. Whether it's their top-order not getting runs, or confusion in the batting order or the bowlers except Varun Chakravarthy not clicking, nothing has been working for the men in purple and gold and they would want to change that as soon as possible.

Dream11 Prediction – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Match 21, IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad

Also read IPL 2021: Twitterati criticise Shubman Gill for his innings of 11 off 19 balls at Wankhede

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€‹ My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik

Batsmen: KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle, Shahrukh Khan

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€‹ My Dream11 Playing XI

KL Rahul, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Gayle(c), Shahrukh Khan, Dinesh Karthik(vc), Deepak Hooda, Andre Russell, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Ridersâ€‹ Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Monday, April 26. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora