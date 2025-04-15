PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Check out the best picks of the Playing XI for fantasy games for the Match No. 31 of IPL 2025 between, Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: The 2nd game of the fourth week of the Indian Premier League is between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). PBKS will be taking on KKR at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Stadium in Mullanpur. Both teams have so far secured 6 points with three wins each and will be aiming to gain 2 more to climb a little up on the Points Table. Punjab Kings is currently in the 6th position, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders is standing just one spot above them as they have a better NRR. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings suffered a major blow as their star pacer, Lockie Ferguson, has been ruled out of the IPL indefinitely

Ahead of the game, let us take a look at the top picks in the fantasy Playing XI for the PBKS vs KKR match.

PBKS vs KKR: Head-to-head

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings (previously called Kings XI Punjab) have faced each other in 33 matches in the IPL. Out of these 33 games, KKR have won 21, whereas PBKS emerged victorious on 12 occasions.

Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Neha Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Marco Jansen, Marcus Stoinis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Yash Thakur.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, and Anrich Nortje.

PBKS vs KKR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers - Quinton de Kock (C), Prabhsimran Singh

Batters - Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Priyansh Arya, Rinku Singh

All-Rounders - Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers - Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh