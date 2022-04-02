PBKS vs KKR: Andre Russell smashes most sixes in IPL 2022, Odean Smith bowls most expensive over - WATCH

On Friday night, the West Indies duo of Andre Russell and Odean Smith were in the limelight for contrasting reasons during the PBKS vs KKR match in IPL 2022. While Rusell smashed the record for most sixes this season, Smith bowled the most expensive over, conceding a staggering 30 runs.

The match between Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders proved to be an entertaining affair as Andre Russell grabbed all headlines after scoring a crucial knock of 70* off 31 deliveries to help KKR win the match by 6-wickets and go top of the league standings.

Rusell proved to be the difference-maker on the night, as he played an unbeaten knock to bail his side under pressure. The Caribbean all-rounder slammed five sixes to complete his half-century in just 25 deliveries, but he didn't stop there.

The 33-year-old continued his onslaught on Punjab Kings bowlers as he scored a mammoth eight sixes, breaking the record for most sixes by a batsman in this season. Two of those eight big hits nearly went outside the Wankhede Stadium, with the upper tier hoarding keeping the ball inside the park.

He now leads the tally for most sixes in IPL 2022, with 11 big hits to his name.

Here's a video of Andre Rusell's swashbuckling knock:

Meanwhile, Odean Smith was on the received end of Russell's wrath, as the Punjab Kings all-rounder conceded a mammoth 30 runs in his second over of the game. While Russell hit three sixes against Smith, the latter conceded another six and a boundary as well in the most expensive over of IPL 2022 so far.

Earlier, Punjab Kings snapped up the West Indies all-rounder for INR 6 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction, after an intense bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad.