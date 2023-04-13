PBKS vs GT, IPL 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match live

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the IPL Match 18 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is set to take place on Thursday, April 13, featuring the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Gujarat Titans (GT).

Both teams have had a promising start to the season, with two wins in three matches. However, the Titans suffered a crushing defeat in their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), thanks to the impressive batting skills of Rinku Singh. Despite this setback, the Titans remain a formidable force in the competition.

The Titans' strength lies in their exceptional bowling attack, which has proven to be a challenge for their opponents. Meanwhile, the Punjab Kings are hoping to bounce back from their recent loss to the SunRisers Hyderabad and may welcome Liam Livingstone back into the squad.

As both teams are determined to secure a victory, fans can expect another thrilling match in Mohali.

Live Streaming Details

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match be played?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will be played at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2023 match start?

The IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match on TV?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to live stream Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 match?

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Probabale Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Matthew Short, Sikandar Raza/Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Widdhiman Saha/KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph and Yash Dayal/Shivam Mavi.

