PBKS vs DC Preview: Head-to-head stats, possible Playing XI, players to watch, pitch report and more

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Preview: The scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium is set to host a high-stakes encounter as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match No 55 of IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to host Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic and scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. The Match No 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 holds much importance for both sides as the contest is crucial for their Playoffs qualification.

On one hand, PBKS has a dominant start to the IPL 2026 and topped the Standings for weeks, but their recent debacle (three back-to-back losses) has brought them down to fourth position in the Points Table. On the other hand, DC are sitting in the 8th spot in the Standings with just eight points in 11 matches. In this situation, DC need to win all their remaining three matches; otherwise, they will become the third team to get eliminated from the Playoffs race, after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Ahead of the high-voltage encounter, take a look at the head-to-head record of both teams, their possible Playing XI combination, key players from both squads, and much more.

PBKS vs DC: Head-to-head records

Total Matches Played - 35

PBKS Won - 18

DC Won - 16

Tied - 1

PBKS vs DC: Predicted Playing XI

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, and Arshdeep Singh.

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Mitchell Starc, and Lungi Ngidi.

PBKS vs DC: Match Details

Venue - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Date and Time - May 11, 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Live Streaming - JioHotstar and Star Sports Network

PBKS vs DC: Players to Watch

KL Rahul - DC's wicketkeeper batter is currently third in the Orange Cap race can prove crucial for Axar Patel and Co tonight.

Cooper Connolly - PBKS's young gun, who slammed an outstanding century against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), can any day pull off another match-winning innings.

Mitchell Starc - He is one of the premium pacers for the Delhi Capitals.

PBKS vs DC: Pitch Report

The pitch at the HPCA Stadium is known for its pace and bounce, and traditionally has favoured pacers in the early stages of the games. At this venue, teams winning Toss have preferred to bat first as the surface slows down in the second innings.

On the weather front, Dharamsala will have a mostly cloudy sky during the match time, with 10 percent chances of rain. However, the daily forecast for Monday May 11, predicted nearly 55 percent chance of rain.