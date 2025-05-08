PBKS vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 58 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 58th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Thursday, May 8. PBKS have had a strong showing in the tournament so far, winning seven out of their first 11 matches and only losing thrice. This places them in a favorable position to not only secure a spot in the playoffs but also potentially finish in the top two of the standings.

On the contrary, the Delhi Capitals have experienced a dip in form after a promising start to their IPL 2025 campaign. This upcoming match against PBKS is crucial for them to improve their chances of making it to the playoffs.

In their recent encounters, DC has emerged victorious in five out of the last seven matches against PBKS. However, they have suffered defeats in their last two meetings. The history between these two teams in the IPL has been closely contested, making it difficult to predict the outcome of their clash in Dharamshala on Thursday night.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 58th Match

Date & Time: May 08, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Josh Inglis, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Prabhsimran Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted playing XIs

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

DC: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan

