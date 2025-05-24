PBKS vs DC Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Players' list, team news, and injury updates for match 66 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 66th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, May 24. PBKS has enjoyed a strong performance this season, securing eight victories out of their first 12 matches. With only three losses, they have already clinched a playoff spot but are eager to finish in the top two to enhance their chances of reaching the final.

Conversely, the Delhi Capitals have struggled to maintain their momentum after a promising start to the IPL 2025 season, ultimately missing out on a playoff berth. Nevertheless, they still have significant stakes in the tournament and will be looking to redeem themselves.

Since 2021, DC has won five of the last seven encounters against PBKS. However, it is worth noting that they have suffered defeats in their last two matchups against them. Historically, the head-to-head record between these two teams is quite competitive, making it difficult to predict the outcome of Saturday's clash in Jaipur.

Match Details

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 66th Match

Date & Time: May 24, 07:30 PM LOCAL

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch report

The pitches at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur are favorable for batting. PBKS has previously beaten the home team, RR, at this venue this season. Historically, in the IPL, teams batting first have won 23 matches, while those batting second have won 39. The average score for the first innings at this stadium is 164 runs.

PBKS vs DC Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Tristan Stubbs, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera

All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mustafizur Rahman

PBKS vs DC My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Prabhsimran Singh, Tristan Stubbs, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Marco Jansen, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Predicted playing XIs

PBKS: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

DC: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman

