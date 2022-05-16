PBKS vs DC PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in India

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

When and where to watch PBKS vs DC

As the league stage of IPL 2022 enters the last stretch, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are neck and neck with six wins each from 12 games. On Monday, as they face each other, one of them will keep their playoff hopes intact, while the other will be pushed to the brink of elimination.

Both teams are yet to string back-to-back wins this season but neither side can afford another defeat in their remaining league games.

Delhi Capitals head to the fixture high on confidence after an eight-wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals while Punjab pummelled RCB in their previous game.

Where will the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings take place? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be held at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings squad for the IPL

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell