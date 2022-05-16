PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in the IPL

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are part of the middle muddle of the points table and both teams will look forward to edging past each other and cementing their place in the playoffs of the championship. This match is going to be a do-or-die game for both teams.

Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals whereas Punjab Kings came up with a brilliant performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous IPL game. Delhi Capitals have defeated PBKS five times in the last seven games including one earlier this season.

Dream11 Prediction – DC vs PBKS– IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (C)

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar

