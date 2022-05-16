PBKS vs DC Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in the IPL

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are part of the middle muddle of the points table and both teams will look forward to edging past each other and cementing their place in the playoffs of the championship. This match is going to be a do-or-die game for both teams.
Delhi Capitals defeated the Rajasthan Royals whereas Punjab Kings came up with a brilliant performance against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous IPL game. Delhi Capitals have defeated PBKS five times in the last seven games including one earlier this season.
Dream11 Prediction – DC vs PBKS– IPL 2022
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant (C)
Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw
All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel
Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar
Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed