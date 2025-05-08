Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings face off in an important match at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Both teams are aiming for a win to boost their chances of making it to the playoffs, and they hope that rain does not disrupt the outcome of the game.

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are set to clash in a crucial IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala as the race to the playoffs intensifies. Both teams are determined not to falter at this pivotal stage of the league, and possess the quality to make Thursday's contest a thrilling encounter. However, both sides are keeping a close eye on the weather forecast, hoping that it does not disrupt the game.

While there have been instances of rain in Dharamshala leading up to the match, the forecast for match hours looks more promising. The game between PBKS and DC is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place 30 minutes earlier.

Dharamsala Weather Forecast

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of a light shower in the afternoon, with mostly cloudy conditions expected in the evening and a chance of a thunderstorm later on. The hourly forecast indicates that the last spell of rain may occur around 5 pm IST, but the weather is likely to remain cloudy throughout the match. While there is a chance of a delayed toss, the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is equipped with an excellent drainage system, allowing the ground staff to swiftly prepare the field even after rain.

Both Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings have encountered rain-affected matches in this IPL 2025 season. Punjab's game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata was abandoned last month due to rain, while Delhi Capitals managed to salvage a point after a disappointing batting performance in their rain-affected fixture in Hyderabad on Monday.

Delhi, currently occupying the fifth spot on the table with 13 points from 11 matches, are eager to avoid further rain interruptions as dropping points on Thursday could severely impact their playoff aspirations. Punjab Kings, positioned third with 15 points from 11 matches, are in a better position but are also cautious of any slip-ups as they aim for a top-two finish.

Despite initial concerns regarding travel logistics, the IPL match scheduled in Dharamshala is expected to proceed as planned. The city's airport was temporarily closed on Wednesday due to Indian armed forces strikes on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, as part of Operation Sindoor.

Fortunately, Delhi Capitals were able to arrive in Dharamshala before the airport closure. However, there are lingering doubts about whether Punjab Kings' upcoming home game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, 11 May, will take place at the same venue.

