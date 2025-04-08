PBKS vs CSK Match Report: Punjab Kings registered yet another victory in IPL 2025. With the help of centurion Priyansh Arya, Punjab posted 200+ total against Chennai and successfully defended against the five-time champions.

PBKS vs CSK Match Report: Chennai Super Kings' losing streak continues as they lost yet another game in IPL 2025. Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai lost the game to Punjab by 18 runs, their fourth in a row. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer's team won their third consecutive match in IPL 2025. In the high-scoring run chase, CSK failed again to finish the game on a positive note and are still in the 9th position in the Points Table. Meanwhile, PBKS are at the fourth spot with a healthy Net Run Rate. Check out what happened in the PBKS vs CSK match, starting from the toss.

Toss

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer flipped the coin and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad called Tails. Heads it was, and PBKS won the toss, electing to bat first against the five-time champions. Chennai is looking to end their losing streak in IPL 2025 as they lost all their games except the season's opener. They even lost to RCB and DC at Chepauk after 17 and 10 years.

First Innings

After winning the toss, Shreyas Iyer backed his batters to leave no stone unturned and go big against CSK. Except for Priyansh Arya, no other batter carried on the rampage against Chennai as wickets kept falling for Punjab at regular intervals. Priyansh, on the other end, kept hitting hard at CSK bowlers and smashed a 39-ball century. This was the fourth fastest hundred in IPL and the second one from an Indian after Yusuf Pathan. In the end, Punjab Kings stormed a colossal 219 on the board with the help of a blistering half-century from Shashank Singh in the death overs.

Second Innings

Chasing 220, Chennai Super Kings openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra walked out to bat. CSK went wicketless in the Powerplay, which is considered quite important for a team chasing 200+ total. However, the next over after the Powerplay, Glenn Maxwell got his team's first breakthrough in Rachin Ravindra. In the next over, Lockie Ferguson also struck and took CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket at 1. In the middle overs, Shivam Dube and Devon Conway's partnership took CSK past 150 runs. In the 16th over, MS Dhoni came out to bat after Shivam Dube's dismissal, and the match went down to the last over again. In the final over, CSK needed 28 runs to win but on the first ball, Dhoni was caught out. In the end, Chennai lost the match by 18 runs as Yash Thakur conceded just 9 runs in the final over.

Updated Points Table

Delhi Capitals (DC) - 6 points with +1.257 NRR

Gujarat Titans (GT) - 6 points with +1.031 NRR

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - 6 points with +1.015 NRR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - 6 points with +0.289 NRR

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - 6 points with +0.078 NRR

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - 4 points with -0.056 NRR

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - 4 points with - 0.185 NRR

Mumbai Indians (MI) - 2 points with -0.010 NRR

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - 2 points with -0.889 NRR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - 2 points with -1.629 NRR