PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in India

PBKS vs CSK IPL 2022 Live Streaming

After losing their previous game at Brabourne Stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be facing Punjab Kings (PBKS) yet again in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

While the Punjab side with three wins sits in the eighth spot, CSK currently occupies the ninth position in the IPL points table with two wins to their name.

READ | PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

The Mayank Agarwal-led outfit will have to treat all their remaining game as a must-win in order to secure their first playoffs berth in eight editions.

As for Chennai, their qualification hopes are hanging on a single thread and both the sides will be seeking a lifeline to keep their frail IPL 2022 campaign alive.

Here is all you need to know about Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022:

When and what time will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings start? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be played on April 25 (Monday) at 07:30 PM IST. Where will the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings take place? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Which channel will telecast the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired on Star Sports Network in India. How to watch the live streaming of the IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in India? The IPL 2022 match between Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings will stream live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Full Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma