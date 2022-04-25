PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. Earlier this season at Brabourne Stadium, Punjab had bundled out CSK on 126, in a chase of 181.

The Mayank Agarwal-led outfit has only three wins in their seven outings and is sitting in the eighth spot. The side will be looking to go back to winning in order to secure their first playoffs berth in eight editions.

Talking about Ravindra Jadeja and Co., the side sits just a place above the recently eliminated Mumbai Indians (MI). The Yellow Army has managed to keep their campaign alive with a win over Mumbai in the previous match, but a loss could also see things going against them.

Dream11 Prediction – PBKS vs CSK – IPL 2022

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow

Batters: Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings​ Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Jonny Bairstow, Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwaine Pretorius, Liam Livingstone (C), Dwayne Bravo, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Details

The match begins at 07:30 PM IST and will take place at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Monday, April 25, 2022. The live telecast of the match will be on Star Sports Network. The match can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal(c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja(c), MS Dhoni(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Mukesh Choudhary, Maheesh Theekshana, Chris Jordan, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma