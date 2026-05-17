PBKS top-two qualification scenario explained ahead of crucial RCB clash

Can Punjab Kings, which lose all their last five games, finish in the top-two spot of the Points Table of the IPL 2026 league stage? Let us find out the scenarios.

Punjab Kings are currently standing firmly in contention for a top-two finish in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 despite losing five back-to-back games. With two matches still left to play, starting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, May 17, Punjab still have chances to finish the league stage in the top 2, which has an added advantage apart from qualification for the Playoffs. Ahead of its crucial clash with RCB, let us take a look at the possible chances for PBKS, whether they can finish in the top two or not.

Can PBKS finish in top two of IPL 2026 league stage?

Punjab's upcoming clash against RCB could play a massive role in shaping its final standing in the Points Table. A victory from here would not only improve its own tally in the Points Table but also directly deny points to one of its biggest competitors in the top-two race.

If PBKS manage to win both of its remaining matches, they can finish the league stage with 17 points and stay in contention for the top-two spot. However, their qualification would still depend on the results of other upcoming matches.

Gujarat Titans (GT) currently remain one of the strongest contenders for the top-two finish. PBKS would benefit if GT lose their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Apart from this, RCB's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also holds importance for PBKS. If Bengaluru lose another game apart from the Punjab one, then PBKS' chances of finishing in the top two would improve significantly.

PBKS need to immediately buckle up and bring back their form, which they had in the first half of the IPL season, and win both their remaining matches. And with a little help from rival teams' results, PBKS can finish the league stage in the top two.

Deets about PBKS vs RCB clash

Match 61 of the IPL 2026 is a clash between the finalists of the previous edition at the scenic and iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With in-form players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh, PBKS remain the favourite in the upcoming clash.