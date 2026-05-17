FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes in Peshawar can collapse, Pakistan government lacks funds for their preservation

Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes in Peshawar can collapse any time

Rajasthan Horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after alleged years of gang-rape, blackmail; probe underway

Rajasthan Horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after alleged years of gang-rape

Thailand Train Crash: At Least 8 Dead, 32 Injured In Bangkok After Freight Train Hits Bus

Thailand Train Crash: At Least 8 Dead, 32 Injured In Bangkok After Freight Train Hits Bus

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings

Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man

Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PBKS top-two qualification scenario explained ahead of crucial RCB clash

Can Punjab Kings, which lose all their last five games, finish in the top-two spot of the Points Table of the IPL 2026 league stage? Let us find out the scenarios.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2026, 01:52 PM IST

PBKS top-two qualification scenario explained ahead of crucial RCB clash
PBKS currently stand in the 4th position of the Points Table with 13 points
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Kings are currently standing firmly in contention for a top-two finish in the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 despite losing five back-to-back games. With two matches still left to play, starting with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Sunday, May 17, Punjab still have chances to finish the league stage in the top 2, which has an added advantage apart from qualification for the Playoffs. Ahead of its crucial clash with RCB, let us take a look at the possible chances for PBKS, whether they can finish in the top two or not.

Can PBKS finish in top two of IPL 2026 league stage?

Punjab's upcoming clash against RCB could play a massive role in shaping its final standing in the Points Table. A victory from here would not only improve its own tally in the Points Table but also directly deny points to one of its biggest competitors in the top-two race.

If PBKS manage to win both of its remaining matches, they can finish the league stage with 17 points and stay in contention for the top-two spot. However, their qualification would still depend on the results of other upcoming matches.

Gujarat Titans (GT) currently remain one of the strongest contenders for the top-two finish. PBKS would benefit if GT lose their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Apart from this, RCB's last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) also holds importance for PBKS. If Bengaluru lose another game apart from the Punjab one, then PBKS' chances of finishing in the top two would improve significantly.

PBKS need to immediately buckle up and bring back their form, which they had in the first half of the IPL season, and win both their remaining matches. And with a little help from rival teams' results, PBKS can finish the league stage in the top two.

Deets about PBKS vs RCB clash

Match 61 of the IPL 2026 is a clash between the finalists of the previous edition at the scenic and iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. With in-form players like Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer and Arshdeep Singh, PBKS remain the favourite in the upcoming clash.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes in Peshawar can collapse, Pakistan government lacks funds for their preservation
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes in Peshawar can collapse any time
Rajasthan Horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after alleged years of gang-rape, blackmail; probe underway
Rajasthan Horror: 2 sisters die by suicide after alleged years of gang-rape
Dhurandhar 2 crashes Netflix servers in Pakistan, Ranveer Singh film tops OTT charts despite ban - Watch viral video
Dhurandhar 2 crashes Netflix servers in Pakistan, tops OTT charts despite ban
PBKS top-two qualification scenario explained ahead of crucial RCB clash
PBKS top-two qualification scenario explained ahead of crucial RCB clash
Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means
Raaka director Atlee, Priya name their baby girl Miyou; know what it means
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shreyas Iyer to join elite 100-match club in PBKS vs RCB clash: Check top 5 Indians with most IPL outings
Shreyas to play his 100th IPL match: Top 5 Indian players with most outings
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters over the years: Shool, Aligarh, The Family Man
Ahead of Governor, Manoj Bajpayee's strong and impactful characters
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth, all about the actress
Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar announce divorce: From ex-boyfriends to net worth
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies from Indian cinema that can become global sensation in 2027
From Love & War to Varanasi: 5 anticiapted movies that will make Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture; look at her 5 dazzling outfits
Alia Bhatt Stuns At Cannes 2026: From fairytale gowns to Indian couture
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement