PBKS star Yuzvendra Chahal seen vaping on flight; will he be banned? Here’s what DGCA rules say

Yuzvendra Chahal has come under scrutiny after a viral video allegedly showed the Punjab Kings spinner vaping during a flight. The clip sparked widespread debate online, with many questioning whether vaping is allowed onboard aircraft under India’s DGCA aviation safety rules.

Right as the IPL 2026 season is crunching into its final stretch, the Punjab Kings have been hit with controversy—and this time, it’s nothing to do with runs or wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal, the team’s seasoned leg-spinner, has gotten himself into some off-field trouble after a video popped up online, apparently showing him puffing on a vape (that’s an e-cigarette) during a flight with his teammates. The clip caught fire on social media in no time. It’s got fans arguing over player discipline, and it’s dragged India’s aviation safety rules—especially those set by the DGCA—right back into the conversation.

What actually happened? The whole thing took off thanks to a video, supposedly from a vlog on Arshdeep Singh’s YouTube channel. That video didn’t stick around long—it was deleted—but not before viewers spotted Chahal in the background, seemingly using what looked like a vaping device as the team traveled between venues.

Yuzi Chahal was found vaping on plane



As per CISF rulebook, vaping, e-cigarettes, and smoking are not allowed onboard.



But clearly, rules are applied differently, with celebrities allowed to vape inside the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/3Fu13OHrFs — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 7, 2026

Bad timing for Punjab Kings, honestly. They started the season strong, but lately, they’ve stumbled—including a nail-biting loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, with this new controversy, people are wondering if a lack of discipline off the field is starting to show up in their performances on it.

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So, how big is this mess? In India, e-cigarette laws are tough—no production, no sale, no storage, none of it. The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act of 2019 made sure of that. On airplanes, those rules are even sharper. The DGCA says absolutely no smoking or vaping in the cabin. Doesn’t matter if you’re a player or a passenger—those devices are strictly off limits during a flight.

Besides breaking the law, there’s a safety angle too. Vapes run on lithium batteries, which can be a fire hazard. The DGCA lets you carry them in your cabin bag, but you’ve got to keep them switched off—no using, no charging. Flouting this isn’t just a slap on the wrist; it’s treated as “unruly passenger” behavior, and that can land you on a No-Fly List for anywhere between three months and two years, depending on how serious it gets.

And this isn’t the first time the IPL spotlight’s swung in this direction. Earlier in the season, Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag got a ton of heat after he was spotted with a vape in the dressing room. Word is the BCCI docked him 25% of his match fee for that moment.

But Chahal’s case? A little more complicated. He’s not just battling a league rulebook; this is federal aviation law. If the airline or the CISF wants to make it official, the punishment could be a lot more severe than just a fine.

So far, the BCCI and Punjab Kings haven’t released a statement, but it’s clear the board’s worried—you don’t see this kind of news making the rounds twice in a season and call it a fluke. Indian cricketers are role models, and like it or not, millions of kids copy what they do. With the playoffs looming, Punjab needs Chahal dialed in on chasing that Purple Cap, not getting tangled up in headlines that could stain his career. Right now, everyone’s just waiting to see if the DGCA or BCCI will step in and take action against one of the league’s biggest names.

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