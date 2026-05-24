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PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped player to achieve major IPL feat

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PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped player to achieve major IPL feat

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh achieved a major and unique IPL milestone during the match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. Know more about it.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2026, 11:54 AM IST

PBKS star opener Prabhsimran Singh scripts history, becomes first uncapped player to achieve major IPL feat
Prabhsimran Singh achieves a major IPL milestone during the LSG vs PBKS clash. (Pic Credits: Instagram/prabhsimran_84)
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Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener Prabhsimran Singh scripted history on Saturday during the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He became the first uncapped Indian player ever to score 500 or more runs in two separate Indian Premier League (IPL) seasons. At the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Prabhsimran slammed 69 off just 39 balls, which included seven boundaries and two maximums in the 197-run chase.

 

With this knock, he breached the 500-run mark for the second time in his IPL career. He previously crossed the mark in the last IPL season in 2025 when he scored 549 runs. In his IPL career, Prabhsimran has played 82 matches so far and has scored 2,206 runs at an average of 27.58 and a strike rate of over 150. These figures include two centuries and 14 half-centuries.

 

LSG vs PBKS clash

 

Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and PBKS decided to field first against the home side. Batting first, LSG posted 196/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of Josh Inglis' 72 off 44 balls and Ayush Badoni's 43 off 18 balls. Rishabh Pant failed to churn out a good innings again and scored just 26 off 22 balls.

 

In reply, Shreyas Iyer and Co chased down the target in the 18th over comfortably. However, Priyansh Arya got dismissed on the first ball he faced from Mohammed Shami. But it was Prabhsimran and the skipper who took their side to the finish line without any difficulty.

 

Iyer remained unbeaten at 101, which came off just 51 balls. This was Iyer's maiden IPL century as the Punjab captain helped his side register a thumping 7-wicket victory against Lucknow. He was also named as the Player of the Match.

 

With this win, Punjab Kings moved to the 4th spot in the Points Table with 15 points.

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