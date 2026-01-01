FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeCricket

CRICKET

PBKS star misses out as Australia announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Pat Cummins returns

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, with a PBKS star missing out on selection. The squad sees the return of senior pacer Pat Cummins, while a few notable names have been left out as selectors finalise their plans.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 01, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

PBKS star misses out as Australia announce 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2026; Pat Cummins returns
Australia has revealed their 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will take place in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8. Mitchell Marsh will captain the 2021 champions, although three players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David - have been included pending fitness assessments before the major event.

Cummins is scheduled to undergo a scan at the end of January 2026 to evaluate his back after participating in only one Test during the Ashes. Meanwhile, Hazlewood missed the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles injuries and is still in recovery. On the other hand, Tim David recently sustained an injury in the Big Bash League, and Australia is fervently hoping he will recover in time for the tournament.

In contrast, left-arm seamer Ben Dwarshuis has been excluded despite his impressive performances against the West Indies and South Africa last year. His chances may have been affected by his absence from the New Zealand and India series due to injury. Notably, Cooper Connolly has been included in the squad to enhance the spin bowling options. That said, Dwarshuis could be the first choice for selection if either Cummins or Hazlewood is unable to play.

"The T20 side has enjoyed a long run of recent success which enabled the panel to choose a balance of players across the variety of conditions Sri Lanka and India may present. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David are tracking well and we are confident they will be available for the World Cup. This is a preliminary squad so should changes need to be made they will ahead of the support period," national selector George Bailey said.

Additionally, Josh Inglis is the sole specialist wicketkeeper in Australia's World Cup squad. Both Alex Carey and Josh Philippe, who are also wicketkeepers, were not selected. Glenn Maxwell is expected to step in for the wicketkeeping role should any last-minute injury arise.

There was also no spot for all-rounder Mitchell Owen, who has been retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2026. Australia will kick off their campaign on February 11 in Colombo against Ireland. They will announce a separate squad for a T20 series against Pakistan that will take place before the World Cup.

Australia T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

