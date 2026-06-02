PBKS spin coach Sairaj Bahutule joins Team India support staff ahead of Afghanistan series

Sairaj Bahutule, currently serving as spin coach of Punjab Kings, has joined Team India’s support staff ahead of the Afghanistan series. The former India spinner’s appointment adds experienced tactical depth to the coaching setup before the upcoming assignment.

Sairaj Bahutule, the former India legspinner, is stepping into a new role as the men's team's spin-bowling coach ahead of their one-off Test against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh. At 53, Bahutule brings a lifetime of cricket knowledge with him, and he’s not just dropping in for the red-ball format—he’ll be guiding India’s spinners across white-ball cricket too. Frankly, it’s a move that’s been a long time coming.

His coaching journey has taken him all over the domestic and IPL scene. His most recent gig was with the Punjab Kings in IPL 2026, where he coached their spinners and tried to shape a young bowling unit. Before that, he spent time working with the Kerala and Bengal state teams, passing on his experience to squads always hungry for a tactical edge. From 2018 to 2021, Bahutule worked as part of Rajasthan Royals’ support staff, deep in the whirlwind of IPL seasons. Then came a stint with the National Cricket Academy, where he mentored emerging talents and handled assignments with India A and the senior side while Rahul Dravid was head coach. You could say he’s seen nearly every side of the game. He even circled back for another year with the Royals in IPL 2025.

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As a player, Bahutule always stood out more on the domestic circuit than on the international stage. He wore India colors for the first time in 1997, but after only two Tests and eight ODIs, his time with the national team ended in 2003. That stat line barely hints at his impact back home—over a career that stretched two decades, Bahutule took a massive 630 wickets in 188 first-class matches, and another 197 in 143 List A games. His legspin dismantled line-ups all over India, earning respect from anyone who followed domestic cricket.

Stepping in as spin-bowling coach, Bahutule joins a support staff that’s seen some shuffling—India haven’t had a dedicated spin coach for a while. Now, he’s alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, fast-bowling coach Morne Morkel, fielding coach T Dilip, and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate. It’s a fresh-look team, one ready for a rebuilding phase.

India, at the moment, are in a tricky spot. They're sitting sixth on the World Test Championship points table with four wins, four losses, and a draw. That isn’t the dominance fans expect. Recent home Test series have been tough: New Zealand swept them 3-0 late in 2024, and South Africa followed up with a 2-0 win in November 2025. These defeats stung—a reminder that the home advantage isn’t a guarantee anymore.

Now, India’s first Test of the year starts less than a week after the IPL, giving players little time to switch formats. They play Afghanistan in New Chandigarh from June 6 to 10.

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