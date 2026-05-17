PBKS' sixth straight defeat leaves Ricky Ponting dejected; Shreyas Iyer, Preity Zinta chat grabs attention amid tense scenes

Emotions ran high in the Punjab Kings camp after their sixth straight defeat, with head coach Ricky Ponting appearing visibly dejected in the dugout. Meanwhile, a tense interaction involving captain Shreyas Iyer and co-owner Preity Zinta also drew attention as PBKS' playoff hopes took another hit.

The Punjab Kings are really in a tough spot right now. After yet another stinging defeat—their sixth in a row—against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, their playoff hopes look bleak. For a team that looked so dominant in the early part of the season—remember, they rattled off six wins and a tie in their first seven games—it’s hard to believe how quickly things unraveled. Now, they’re left clinging to the slimmest chance, needing a win in every match and still relying on other teams to slip up just to stay in contention.

Momentum has vanished at the worst possible time. It’s not just the results—the vibe around the team has shifted. They keep running into trouble on the field. The captain, Shreyas Iyer, hasn’t escaped the slide either. He's been searching for answers in his own game, but the real issue has been their fast bowling. When pressure mounts, they’ve come up short, unable to close out games when it has mattered the most. What once felt like a campaign charging toward the finish line has turned into a desperate fight for survival.

After that heavy defeat to Bengaluru, you could see the toll it took on the team. Ricky Ponting, usually so animated, sat alone in the dugout, frustration and disappointment written all over his face. It’s been another season where expectations were sky-high, but now disappointment hovers, and the hope of finally lifting the trophy slips further away.

Ricky Ponting sitting alone in the dugout dejected. pic.twitter.com/N0aZjc3sIA — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2026

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Off the field, you had Shreyas Iyer in deep discussion with Preity Zinta. She’s stuck with the side all season, traveling and staying involved, but even her energy hasn’t been enough to spark a turnaround so far. These scenes—long faces, quiet conversations, and an air of uncertainty—have become increasingly common in the Punjab camp.

Longest losing streak for PBKS in the IPL:



7 in 2015.



6 in 2026*. pic.twitter.com/ZolhdEekWQ — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the mood couldn’t be more different in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp. They punched their ticket to the IPL playoffs with a clinical, all-round performance. RCB, batting first, smashed 222 for 4, thanks to a dazzling unbeaten 73 from Venkatesh Iyer off just 40 balls. Virat Kohli was at his fluent best again, piling on 58 runs from 37 deliveries, and Devdutt Padikkal and Tim David kept the pressure on with key runs late in the innings.

Punjab’s chase never really got going, despite a spirited 56 from Shashank Singh that briefly raised hopes. In the end, their reply fizzled out at 199 for 8. It summed up Punjab’s story lately: flashes of fight, but not enough to finish the job.

Even after the setback, Shreyas Iyer spoke with optimism. It’s clear he’s refusing to let results shape his outlook. After the match, he told broadcasters, “I'm always positive irrespective of the results. It doesn't dictate how my personality is, and I always approach with a strong attitude, and I'm not someone who dwells too much in the past. This is over, this is gone. Tomorrow again, I'm going to see the sunrise and there's always light at the end of the tunnel.”

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